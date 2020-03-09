Government to review science and technology policy

By Rosemary Mirondo @mwaikama rmirondo@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The government is in the process of reviewing its science and technology policy so as to enable innovators commercialize their works.

Deputy Minister for Education, Science and Technology, Ole Nasha said the decision to review the policy will enable control and supervision of all innovative works that are mostly done by the youth.

He said this during the launch of the innovation week 2020 under the theme "innovate for impact". This year’s innovation week is the sixth since the first one was held in 2015.

He said the fifth phase government aims at ensuring innovators come up with impactful technology that will enable the country move towards its agenda of becoming a middle income and industrialized country by 2025.

"An industrialized country will not be possible if the country doesn't have skilled innovators and that is why we have decided to invest in innovation and technology," he said.

He added: The government feels proud when it sees its youths showcasing their great ideas that will address various challenges facing the country.

He called on the youths in rural areas to be part of the technology that addresses challenges in their areas in sectors of sanitation, health education.

On his part, Director Human Development Innovation Fund (HDIF) Joseph Manirakiza said innovators should ensure their ideas for innovation solve challenges that face their communities