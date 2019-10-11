Govt picks local company for road- marking contracts

By Said Khalifa @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The government has awarded four road-marking contracts to a local construction company, StripesnSigns in the financial year 2019/2020.

The move comes at a time when the private sector in Tanzania is yearning for government consideration in local deals.

StripesnSignsbegan its operations here in Tanzania in 2017 is expected to take up the deals in road-marking works, supply and installation of road furniture including traffic signs, guardrails and delineators.

The company’s Director of Strategy Ms Lilian Makoi believes the business environment in the country is now favorable for local contractors.

“…we see [this] as a unique opportunity for local contractors in Tanzania,’’ said Ms Makoi in a press statement availed to The Citizen.

The Managing Director Mr Chris Rabi said his company looks forward to capitalizing on providing auxiliary works to Chinese civil construction companies.

