Halotel simplifies HaloPesa transactions with new App

By By Alex Malanga @ChiefMalanga amalanga@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Halotel Tanzania’s mobile money platform, HaloPesa, is now available on an application software.

This follows the launch of the HaloPesa App, complete with a special campaign to promote it, in Dar es Salaam yesterday.

The campaign is dubbed: ‘ChillaxNaHaloPesa App’.

The App allows subscribers to access their HaloPesa accounts through any smartphone, instead of binding it (the account) to a single fixed phone.

“They can simply login into their HaloPesa accounts with their mobile numbers and account personal identification numbers on any smartphone that has the HaloPesa App,” HaloPesa head of HaloPesa business MagesaWandwi said yesterday.

Having logged in, subscribers can send money safely and securely to other numbers from their contact lists. They can also make various payments for goods and services by scanning the QR codes available at the merchants, including MasterPass and Visa on Mobile QR. Wrong transfers can be reversed.

“Our customers can now enjoy our various HaloPesa services with HaloPesa App including peer-to-peer transfers, airtime purchases, withdraws, bill payments, merchant payments and games among others,” he said. In promoting the product, one receives a 1GB internet bundle and a ten minute airtime, valid for seven days upon successfully downloading the HaloPesa App.

Until March, 2020, Halotel had 1,853,290 subscribers. The company says the number has now crossed the two-million mark.