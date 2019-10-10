Harbinder Sethi Singh writes to DPP to enter plea bargain

By Tausi Ally, news@thecitizen.co.tz

Dar es Salaam. Harbinder Sethi Singh who is facing economic crimes case alongside James Rugemarila has written to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) to negotiate his release under the plea bargain arrangement, but the DPP is yet to respond to his request.

Advocate Michael Ngalo told Kisutu Resident Magistrate Huruma Shaidi on Thursday, October 10, when the case came for mention calling on the prosecution to help in expediting the procedure.

He also said that investigations into the case have dragged on for a long time since the accused was arrested urging prosecution to name the date when they are likely to complete them.

However, what remains unclear is whether his co-accused James Rugemarila has entered a similar plea with the DPP’s office.

State Attorney Wankyo Simon admitted that the DPP’s office had received the letter and that it was working on it, promising to a reply in the nearest time possible.

He added that investigations were yet to be completed, saying the State can not commit to a particular date.

Advertisement

The magistrate adjourned the case until October 24 when it will come for mention at the same court.

Harbinder Sethi and James Rugemarila who were involved in the Tegeta Escrow saga first appeared at the Kisutu Resident Magistrate’s Court on June 19, 2017 facing 12 charges, which included money laundering, but investigations into the case is yet to be completed after two years behind bars.

The two are accused dealing with criminal networks, forgery, submission of false documents, obtaining money through fraudulent means, occasioning the government a loss of $22,198,544 and Sh309 billion.