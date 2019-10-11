Held journalist Erick Kabendera to negotiate with DPP

By The Citizen Reporter @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Erick Kabendera’s lawyer Jebra Kambole yesterday told Kisutu Resident Magistrate Court that his client has written to the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) on how to settle the economic sabotage crimes facing the freelance journalist.

He made the revelation before Kisutu Resident Magistrate Mr Augustine Rwizile Friday October 11, when the case against Mr Kabendera came for mentioning.

Mr Kambole told the court that his client wrote to the DPP’s office under Section 194(2) of criminal procedures Act, which was amended in 2019.

State attorney Mr Wankyo Solomon, who said that investigation into Mr Kabendera’s case is yet to be completed, confirmed that the DPP's office had received the letter from Mr Kabendera.

Kabendera faces charges of money laundering, tax evasion and involvement in organized crime.

According to the prosecution, on diverse dates between January 2015 and July 2019 in Dar es Salaam, and with other persons, the accused knowingly facilitated a criminal racket.

The state further claims that the accused (in the second offence) failed to pay taxes amounting to Sh173.247 million that was payable to the Tanzania Revenue Authority.

In the third and final count, the journalist is accused of obtaining Sh173.247 million, while knowing that the said money was the proceeds of offences, namely: tax evasion and involvement in organized crime.

Senior Resident Magistrate Rwizile adjourned the case to October 24, when it will come up for hearing.

Mr Kabendera’s whereabouts were not known for hours after his arrest by six men claiming to be police officers. The authorities later held a press conference to deny he’d been kidnapped.