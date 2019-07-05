By Gadiosa Lamtey @gadiosa2 glamtey@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. A Hong Kong-based company Paper Communication Ltd has committed to bring 130 tourists to Tanzania in November this year, Tanzania Tourists Board (TTB) today told The Citizen.

The agreement between the Chinese company and TTB was reached at the ongoing tourism exhibition in China that started last month.

In a statement released by TTB on Friday, tourists are hoping to visit some of the tourist attractions in the country during their visit and some who are businessmen, will also look forward to the investment opportunities available in Tanzania.

Speaking at the event, the Company's representative Annie Wu said that the tour of 130 tourists is the result of the exhibition by TTB.

At the same time TTB board chairman Rtd Judge Thomas Mihayo has also met Hanjin and HnaTour of South Korea that also promised to bring a sizeable number of tourists later this year.

Mr Mihayo said tourists agents have agreed to come to Tanzania to negotiate with TTB as well as to look for opportunities to bring more tourists from South Korea to Tanzania.