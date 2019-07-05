The Citizen News Hong Kong company signs agreement with TTB to bring tourists to Tanzania Friday July 5 2019 By Gadiosa Lamtey @gadiosa2 glamtey@tz.nationmedia.comDar es Salaam. A Hong Kong-based company Paper Communication Ltd has committed to bring 130 tourists to Tanzania in November this year, Tanzania Tourists Board (TTB) today told The Citizen.The agreement between the Chinese company and TTB was reached at the ongoing tourism exhibition in China that started last month.In a statement released by TTB on Friday, tourists are hoping to visit some of the tourist attractions in the country during their visit and some who are businessmen, will also look forward to the investment opportunities available in Tanzania.Speaking at the event, the Company's representative Annie Wu said that the tour of 130 tourists is the result of the exhibition by TTB.At the same time TTB board chairman Rtd Judge Thomas Mihayo has also met Hanjin and HnaTour of South Korea that also promised to bring a sizeable number of tourists later this year.Mr Mihayo said tourists agents have agreed to come to Tanzania to negotiate with TTB as well as to look for opportunities to bring more tourists from South Korea to Tanzania. Also Read Africa gathering looks to 'historic' free-trade deal Algeria best team at Cup of Nations, says Morocco's Renard Kenyan road security tested as Safari Rally returns Speaking after the signing of the pact with the company, TTB managing director Devota Mdachi said that through the Tanzanian embassy in Southern Korea is planning to organize a broadcast tour in the future where they will meet other South Korea companies. In the headlines President Uhuru Kenyatta arrives in Chato on a private visit Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta has arrived in Chato on a two day private visit to Tanzania on Tanzania willing to sell maize to Kenya The government said yesterday that it was ready to sell surplus maize to Kenya after the Wife hacks off husband's penis after he refused to have sex in Uganda Dodoma man arrested for allegedly raping his own mother Kinyerezi I power project reaches 90pc of implementation: says Tanesco Africa gathering looks to 'historic' free-trade deal Kenya opens window for import of 12.5m bags tax-free maize