Hundreds of contractors deregistered in Tanzania

By The Citizen Reporter news@thecitizen.cotz

Dar es Salaam. Some 1, 794 local and foreign contractors have been deregistered from the official log, meaning they will not qualify for any jobs in the country, it has emerged.

The Contractors Registration Board (CRB) issued a public notice yesterday over the massive deregistration.

The board said the affected contractors have failed to comply with the law and professional rules.

The delisted local contractors include, 750 (Building) 616 (Civil, 128 (Electrical), 28 (Mechanical) and 209 (Specialists).

The foreign contractors include, 35 (Specialists), 13 (Building), 6 (Civil), 6 (Electrical) and 3 (Mechanical).

“We wish to inform all the clients, Consultants and general public that the contractors have been deleted from our Register of Contractors with effect from October 1 2019,” read part of the public notice.

Advertisement

According to the board, they were removed in accordance with Section 13 (1) b, c and d and Section 15 (1) c of the Contractors Registration Act.

Section 13 provides that a contractor is deregistered upon request, failed to pay annual subscription fees for two consecutive years and failed to meet the current registration criteria of the Board.

The quoted Section 15 says such an action may apply where a contractor has breached the regulations or by-laws of the Board.

Speaking to The Citizen over the telephone yesterday about the matter, the CRB registrar, Rhoben Nkori said prior to the deregistration, his office had 10, 822 contractors on the log. “Whoever wants to appeal, he or she can do that in accordance with the law,” said Mr Nkori.

The CRB is a semi-autonomous regulatory body established to register all types of contractors and regulate their conduct for the purpose of protecting consumers and the sector in Tanzania.