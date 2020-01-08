Iran will not hand over black boxes to Boeing

Iran has said it will not hand over the two black boxes from the Ukraine International Airlines flight, which crashed after taking off from Tehran Wednesday January 8, back to plane maker Boeing.

"We will not give the black box to the manufacturer and America," said Ali Abedzadeh, the head of Iran’s Civil Aviation agency, according to the semi-official Mehr news agency.

According to the Iranian broadcaster IRIB, the two black boxes from the Ukrainian International Airlines flight that crashed in Iran on were found at the scene of the crash in the Iranian capital.

The Boeing 737-800 NG aircraft, registration UR-PSR, and was built in 2016 and delivered directly to the airline from the manufacturer.