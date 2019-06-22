It is a game of bonuses as stars converge in Cairo

By The Citizen Reporter and Agencies

Cairo. There is a disturbing tweet that went viral today just hours after the Taifa Stars Press Conference saying players were on a go-slow.

The tweet by Maulid Kitenge said the players were demanding $300daily allowances which were promised to them and not the$75 that the federation is giving them.

Yesterday it was Cameroon’s turn who were not satisfied with the bonus that the federation had decided to give them.

But this is not new in the African game

Africa football is littered with players boycotting matches before or during a major tournament.

In 2006, during the Fifa World Cup in Germany, Togo had refused to play Switzerland after hours of negotiations over unpaid bonuses. Fifa had to intervene after threatening them with sanctions.

Again during the 2014 World in Brazil, three Africa countries Ghana, Nigeria and Cameroon also were on the verge of walking out over bonuses. For Ghana it took the intervention of Sports minister who came on President’s private Jet with $3m for the players to honour Portugal match.

Nigeria players were also on the verge of boycotting their second round match against France.

Ahead of the Africa Nations Cup today, some of the 24 nations have put in place a bonus structure.

Uganda Cranes

While appearing on one of the local television station, Moses Magogo, the Fufa President said Cranes players will earn $50,000) per player if they lift the trophy.

The Cranes players will earn the usual winning fee of 4,000 per group stage match. For a draw, a meaningful one according to Magogo in a team briefing, they will get $2,000 per match. They will receive a daily allowance of $150 until June 30.

Egypt

Their group A rivals, Egypt the hosts, each player is on $2,550 if they win all the group matches and will get $8,500 if they lift their eighth Africa title.

Angola

Angola players will earn a total of $100,000 if they come out top on July 19. For winning three group matches each player will earn $15,000, $15,000 for quarter final win, $20,000 for semi-final win and $40,000.

Senegal

The Taranga Lions one of the favourites to lift the title have put up a hefty bonus system to see that they win their maiden title. The players will each receive $6,000 for the group wins,$14,000, $24,000 for reaching the final, $40,000 for lifting the title. The grand total is $94,000.

South Africa

Bafana Bafana chasing their second trophy since 1996, have guaranteed their players $163,000 per player for the title.

Nigeria

The 2013 Africa champions have guaranteed their players $15,000 and the same amount for reaching the last 16.

Ghana

The four times African champions have put a flat rate of $10,000 per match. If they win the cup, each player is entitled for $70,000.

Kenya

The Harambee Stars players will get $2,500 per win tournament allowance of $7,000 each.

Namibia

The Brave Warriors have settled for $15,000 for the three group wins and will share $135,000.

Zimbabwe

The Warriors players will get a daily allowance of $1,500, winning bonus of $6,000 per match per player and that will be increased by $2,000 per every stage they reach.