Jafo: I’ll ensure Government City becomes Magufuli City

By Louis Kolumbia @Collouis1999 lkolumbia@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The minister of state in the President’s Office Regional Administration and Local Government (PO-RALG) Selemani Jafo wants an area of Dodoma that hosts government ministries, departments and agencies to be renamed Magufuli City.

Mr Jafo revealed his proposal on Thursday, 11 June 2020, in Dodoma during the laying of the foundation stone for the construction of 51.2 kilometers road worth Sh89.132 billion.

During the event Tanzania Rural and Urban Roads Agency (Tarura) facility worth Sh1.968 billion was launched and 448 motorbikes handled over to regions representative for Division officers across the country.

Speaking during the event, Mr Jafo said people are used recognize people’s outstanding contribution by naming facilities and roads after their death something that has to change.

“It is you Dr Magufuli who designed the Government City. You have made significant efforts to ensure the construction is successful; therefore we are supposed to honour these efforts,” he said.

He added, “I know you are not interested in this, but I will do my best including convincing my colleagues for this to happen.”

Advertisement

Earlier, he said his previous proposal for Tarura building to carry the President’s name was down played by the Head of State.

Speaking during the event, President Magufuli said he refused the Tarura building to carry his name because the agency was a government institution that receives operation funds, therefore it has the right to advertise itself.