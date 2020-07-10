By Jacob Mosenda @Jmosenda news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Minister for State in the President’s Office - Regional Administration and Local Government, Mr Selemani Jafo on Thursday July 9, removed the Tanzania Rural and Urban Roads Agency (Tarura) manager in Arusha, Podia Mwankenja for failing to mobilize Citizens to witness the opening of the newly constructed road.

Minister Jafo said, “Do you want the government to look like they have done nothing when this is a public’s road? If it's their road why are they not here? Or do you want the government to appear like it has done nothing in these areas?” questioned Mr Jafo.

According to the minister the act was sabotage towards the President’s development initiatives.

“Do you want the President to appear like he has done nothing, yet he has injected a lot of money here?” he questioned.

“You hide and then tomorrow and the day after tomorrow you say the President has done nothing,” he queried.

Mr Jaffo could not here none of the defence that the Manager tried to defend himself and saying that he thought the city’s director had dealt with the matter.

“Are these not your roads? Are you doing a sabotage so that the President appears to have done nothing…? Said Mr Jafo who appeared visibly angered in a video clip that has since gone viral on social media.

He added: You are the professionals who make the government look like they have done nothing while in Arusha here we have invested a lot of money but you are trying to hide…,” said the minister.

He directed a certain “George” to inform Tarura’s executive director that he (Jafo) had removed the manager from Arusha and should be transferred to another.