Kangi Lugola calls for detaining of girls seducers

By Josephine Christopher @JocfineQ jchristopher@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania minister for home affairs, Kangi Lugola has directed the country’s police force to detain of the adult male figures who seduce young girls, making them unable to continue with their education due to childhood pregnancies

The minister also called for apprehend of parents who use their children on economic activities such as farming and livestock rearing instead of sending them to school.

The home affairs minister gave such directives when he was giving remarks during his official tour on his constituent area at Mwibara in Bunda district.

“I have information of some of the parents who use their children to do agricultural activities, such as cultivating as well as using them to look after the livestocks, this is unacceptable, parents must be held accountable for this acts of child abuse,” he said.

He insisted, “Breaking the law by denying a child a right to education is an offence. Officer Commanding District (OCD) make sure you apprehend every parent who use their children for economic activities instead of sending them to school”

The motion was also supported by the students of the Karukekere primary school who when asked by the minister what should the government do to such parents the students said they want the parents to be held accountable.

In order to reduce absenteeism in schools on his constituent minister Lugola also called upon the parents to make sure they follow up on their children performances at school.