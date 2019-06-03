Kapombe injury a blow to Taifa Stars’ Afcon Preps

By Majuto Omary @majutoy2k momary@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The 2019 edition of the Afcon is some 18 days away and news coming from Taifa Stars camp isn’t encouraging after defender, Shomari Kapombe was forced out of the squad due to injury.

Kapombe who reported to the team camp at the White Sands Hotel, Dar es Salaam was injured during the team’s training session held at the National Stadium and the technical bench has opted to omit him from the squad that will travel to Cairo.

Stars will now have to depend on Hassan Ramadhan Kessy in the right fullback position.

Taifa Stars team manager, Danny Msangi said they will not make replacement for Kapombe as there are 38 players who form the team’s provisional squad.

“Current, 37 players are in the camp. Five have to be dropped to remain with 32 players. The technical bench had option before selecting the players, so there is no need to select other player to cover Kapombe’s gap,” said Msangi.

Msangi also said holding midfielder, Himid Mao will join the team while in Egypt because he still has assignments at his club Petrojet.

Meanwhile; Taifa Stars will play its second international friendly match on June 16 against Zimbabwe.