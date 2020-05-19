Kenya calls for improved relations with Tanzania

By The CItizen Reporter

Dar es Salaam. Kenya’s High Commissioner to Tanzania Dan Kazungu has today May 19, reiterated the need for improved relations between Kenya and Tanzania.

Speaking at a news conference in Dar es Salaam, HE Kazungu said he had been sent by President Uhuru Kenyatta to convey a message of peace and unity among the two brotherly nations.

“Tanzania is more than a neighbor to Kenya and we wish them no harm, we should all unite in the fight against a common enemy- the coronavirus,” said Mr Kazungu.

The High Commissioner went on to dispel any fears of further of further strain in cooperation and understanding between Kenya and Tanzania, saying the respective foreign affairs minister are set to iron out some of the critical issues in the nearest time possible.

“Kenya and Tanzania remain good friends amid this global pandemic and a concerted effort against the spread of the Covid-19 will benefit both countries,” he said.

The High Commissioner’s call for improved relations comes at a time when relations seem to be strained after Kenya shut her border with Tanzania for 30 days, putting restrictions on truck drivers from Tanzania.

Several truck drivers have in the past one week been turned back after they tested positive of the Covid-19 at several border posts such as Isibania, Namanga and Horohoro.