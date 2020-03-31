Kenya coronavirus cases rise by 9 to hit 59

During a briefing on Tuesday, Health Chief Administrative Secretary Mercy Mwangangi said 234 samples were analysed and nine tested positive.

By NASIBO KABALE

Nine more people have tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total number of confirmed positive cases in Kenya to 59.

During a briefing on Tuesday, Health Chief Administrative Secretary Mercy Mwangangi said 234 samples were analysed and nine tested positive.

She said officials are tracing people who may have come into contact with the patients.