Nairobi. The Government of Kenya has moved to reassure foreign investors in the country of their security and that of their properties following a video that went viral of Kenyan legislator threatening to forcefully remove them from Kenya.

Starehe MP Charles ‘Jaguar’ Kanyi, in a video that has since gone viral, was heard telling foreigners engaged in business in his constituency to shut down and vacate the country failure to which they will be forcefully removed.

However, in a statement issued on Tuesday evening, the Government denounced the MPs remarks adding that mitigating measures have since been instituted against them.

“We wish to state that this is not the position of the Government of the Republic of Kenya, and we denounce the comments carried in the video in the strongest terms possible,” read the statement from Government Spokesperson Cyrus Oguna.

“Such comments are unfortunate and have no place in today’s globalized environment. Kenyans are peace loving people who have over the years coexisted with others of different nationalities.”

MP Jaguar, in the video, was heard issuing Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i with a 24-hour ultimatum to deport all Chinese nationals and other foreigners carrying out businesses in Gikomba area.

“If they will not have gone back to their countries, as your MP, we will get into their shops and remove them and beat them then drag them to the airport,” he said.