Kenya's Covid-19 cases rise to 184 as five more test positive

Nairobi.Kenya on Thursday recorded five more cases of the Covid-19 disease, raising its total number of cases to 184.

Kenya’s Health minister Mutahi Kagwe made the announcement, saying three are Kenyans and the others foreign nationals.

The ages of the 5 new cases range between age 39 and 77 years. Three are males and two females. The three are Kenyans while two are foreign nationals. Three of them had traveled; one each from Tanzania, UK and UAE.

In its daily update on Wednesday, the ministry announced confirmation of seven more cases, which raised the number to 179.

Health Chief Administrative Secretary, Dr Mercy Mwangangi said that in terms of contact tracing, 2,004 people had been monitored and 1,426 of them discharged.

Health officials were following up on the rest, it said, adding a total of 5,278 samples had been tested in Kenya by that day.

