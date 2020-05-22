Kenya’s senate deputy speaker ousted

Kenya’s Senate Deputy Speaker Kithure Kindiki was yesterday ousted after a heated debate. The Tharaka-Nithi senator lost his seat as deputy senate speaker after 54 senators voted in favour of the impeachment motion. Seven senators voted against the motion.

Dar es Salaam. Kenya’s Senate Deputy Speaker Kithure Kindiki was yesterday ousted after a heated debate. The Tharaka-Nithi senator lost his seat as deputy senate speaker after 54 senators voted in favour of the impeachment motion. Seven senators voted against the motion.

The motion required at least two-thirds majority (44 members voting yes) to go through. Only 7 senators voted against the removal motion. Among those that voted in favour of his removal was Ruto ally and nominated senator Millicent Omanga.

Speaking during the senate sitting, Senator Kithure dismissed his ouster as a ..” an elitist triviality powered by petty, divisive and vindictive politics as the country hurts from the lethal combination of a nearly collapsed economy, a ravaging pandemic, floods.”

The latest comes against the backdrop of a motion seeking his removal by Senate Majority Whip Irungu Kang’ata on Tuesday.

His ouster, pundits say, is part of an ongoing purge against Deputy President William Ruto’s allies who are accused of undermining President Uhuru.

Senate speaker Ken Lusaka in a gazette notice stated that the special sitting would be held at the Senate chamber on Friday from 2.30pm.

“In accordance with standing order 30 (5) of the Senate Standing Orders, the business specified in this notice shall be the only business before the Senate during the special sitting …” the notice says.

President Uhuru ally and Jubilee Vice-Chairman David Murathe said Prof Kindiki had already laid his head on the chopping board and should not expect any leniency.

Kithure was accused of among other things conspiring with ex- Majority Leader Kipchumba Murkomen to rubbish President Uhuru’s deed of transfer of functions of Nairobi County government to the national government for the sake of the people of Nairobi.