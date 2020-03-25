By The Citizen Reporter

Nairobi. Kenya’s President Uhuru Kenyatta on Wednesday announced a countywide curfew from 7pm to 5am starting Friday in response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Mr Kenyatta also announced that Kenya had recorded three more new cases bringing the numbers of confirmed Covid-19 cases to 28 becoming the second highest number after Rwanda recorded 40 cases.

In an address to the nation, the President also outlined new measures to fight the spread of the new coronavirus.

As part of the new measures President Uhuru announced the reduction of his salary and that of the Deputy President by 80 per cent.

“In sharing the burden occasioned by the present global health pandemic, over the duration of the global crisis and commencing immediately, my Administration has offered a voluntary reduction in the salaries of the senior ranks of the National Executive,” he said.

As per the new directive, Cabinet Secretaries will take a pay cut of 30 per cent, Chief Administrative Secretaries 30 per cent, whereas Principal Secretaries will go home with less 20 per cent less of their income.

Kenya’s President also directed the treasury to undertake immediate reduction of the VAT from 16 per cent to 14 per cent, with effect from April 1.