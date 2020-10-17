Kilimanjaro fire has destroyed 95.5 square KM of vegetation

Moshi. The Tanzania National Parks Authority (Tanapa) has today said the fire that erupted on Sunday afternoon on Mt Kilimanjaro has destroyed an estimated 95.5 square KM of vegetation on Africa’s highest peak.

The area that has been destroyed by the wild fires is equivalent to 5 per cent of the total area of the mountain which covers an area of 1,700 square Km.

According to Tanapa officials the fire has now been put under control and fire fighters are on alert and have been deployed on the entire mountain for any eventualities that may arise.

Speaking to media on Friday Tanapa’s Pascal Shelutete said the fire which broke out in Whona had been put under control especially in the plateau areas of the mountain.

The official however fell short of confirming whether the fire has been put out completely, this comes after the officials giving a similar assurance of Wednesday only for the fire to erupt again later in the evening.