By The Citizen Reporter

Dar es Salaam. Several months after he was removed from the position of Director General of Tanzania Intelligence and Security Services (TISS), Modestus Kipilimba was finally sworn in as Tanzania’s ambassador to Namibia at State House, Dar es Salaam today.

He was sworn in by President Magufuli to represent Tanzania at the new embassy in Windhoek, Namibia alongside other ambassadors who were appointed around the same time.

Those who took oaths today include Dr Benson Bana who becomes Tanzania’s ambassador to Nigeria, Rtd Major General Gaudence Milanzi who becomes Tanzania’s ambassador to South Africa.

Prof. Emmanuel David Mwaluko Mbena on the other hand has been appointed as the new ambassador to Zimbabwe.

Present at the swearing in was the minister of foreign Affairs and East African cooperation Prof Palamagamba Kabudi who reminded the new envoys the tasks at hand in representing Tanzania.

He reiterated to the new ambassador to South Africa Rtd Major General Gaudence Milanzi that he should immediately embark on making sure Tanzania is in the fore front championing the teaching Kiswahili in South Africa.

Advertisement