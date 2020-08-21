Dar es Salaam. Kisimiri Secondary School has maintained top position for the second year in a row in the Form Six national examination results released on Friday.

The National Examination Council of Tanzania (Necta) announced the results today Friday August 21, naming Kisimiri of Arusha as the top school followed by Kemebos of Kagera, Ahmes of Dar es Salaam, Mzumbe of Morogoro, Tabora girls and Tabora boys both of Tabora.

Other top ten schools were ilboru from Arusha in number six followed by Kibaha of Pwani, Mwadet of Arusha and Dareda of Manyaera in that descending order.

In 2020 a total of 52 candidates (25 girls and 27 boys) sat for exams and all scored division one.