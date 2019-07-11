By Ndeninsia Lisley @nlisley@tz.nationmedia.com

Arusha. Kisimiri Secondary School which has emerged the overall best performer in the Form Six, has revealed the secret behind their victory.

Results announced by the National Examination Council of Tanzania (Nacte) early Thursday July 11 revealed Kisimiri Secondary School as the best performer countrywide with total number of 60 candidates who sat the exams.

In an interview with The Citizen online, Kisimiri head teacher Valentine Tarimo revealed four things that made the school emerge overall top.

Tarimo said they had a well laid objective, strategy how to implement the objectives, proper supervision and above all the desire to among the students to perform well.

“Those are some of the issues that we worked on jointly with teachers, parents, school committee and students to implement them,” said Tarimo.

Tarimo said the school’s remote location mount Meru was not an issue to them instead it worked as a motivating factor to achieve more in their academics.