Knowledge art festival launched in Arusha

By Salome Gregory

Arusha. The Knowledge Art and Networking festival started yesterday in the city as participants including Arusha residents held processions on Arusha streets.

This year's theme Development and Develop mentalism, is a tagline from Mwalimu Julius Nyerere's notion that literally meaning development is people. The festival takes place at Ms Training Center for Development Cooperation (MS-TCDC) grounds in Arusha.

Speaking to The Citizen on January 22, 2020 the festival Art Director Dave Ojay said, through the festival people will be able to discuss different ideas around development sector and how they can utilize them through visual art performing art.

"As the festival starts today we call upon all stakeholders in the creative industry to use this platform to share knowledge, exchange ideas as well as networking and get solutions through different workshops and dialogues that will be featured in the festival," says Ojay.

The festival stimulates opportunities to learn from senior visual and performing artists from seven African countries, share knowledge and increase our mutual understanding of each other's role in development, but also to network.

Artists lined up for the second edition of KAN are Vitali Maembe, Fid Q, Siti and the Band, Florence John from Tanzania, Sandra Nankoma from Uganda, Juma Tutu, Bengatronics from Kenya, Victor Kunonga from Zimbabwe, and Isabella Novela from Mozambique will perform at the Festival day.