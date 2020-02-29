LIFE IS A MARATHON, TAKE A BITE OUT OF IT

It’s Marathon season and we’re excited!

Some of us have been training for the past month or so while some of us can barely hit that 5KM mark but we’re ok with it. Question is, can we all call ourselves Marathoners?

Chui is here today to say YES! Everyone reading this article is a Marathoner. You run the daily marathon called – LIFE

Think about it, your day starts in the morning and the evening is your finish line. You are the athlete, your family & friends are spectators. To get to the finish line, you will face some ups and downs, some wind and sun. In everyday conversations we call this “Hustle”

Now that we’ve got that covered, here are Chui’s five tips on how to take a BITE out of Life’s Marathon;

1. RUN YOUR OWN RACE

It’s easy to want to follow the pack or keep up with those who seem like they are “winning,” but when the race is long, the best chance you have to win it, is to run your own race. Focus on what you’re capable of and keep your eye on the prize. With time you will realize you are much closer to the finish line than you thought.

2. BE PATIENT

Even the best runners in the world pace themselves to avoid burn out. You wouldn’t be doing yourself any justice racing to the finish line if you can’t walk for a solid two weeks thereafter. So yes, patience is key.

3. DON’T CHASE THE MEDAL CHASE THE WIN

The real benefits of a Marathon come from all the training and healthy life changes you made in preparation not the silver or gold medal given at the finish line. Big moments in life such graduations, job promotions, buying your first car, they all feel great in the moment. In essence, you are celebrating all the work you put in behind-the-scenes.

4. JUST ONE MORE MILE, KEEP GOING

No matter how good your training plan is or how strong of a runner you are. Not every run will be your personal best, and that’s the way it’s supposed to be. Find out what motivates you and keep going, mile after mile until the finish line.

5. LIFE IS TOO SHORT TO MISS A CELEBRATION

Friends and family might be proud of you but if you’re not proud of yourself and taking a moment to celebrate your victories, you’re really missing the point. My fellow #BITERunners please celebrate all your wins – big or small. And while you are at it, grab a cold Serengeti Lite. The Only Lite With A Bite.

Meet Chui at the Finish Line