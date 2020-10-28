Prof Lipumba casts his vote at Mtakuja Primary School centre

By Ephrahim Bahemu @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. CUF presidential candidate, Prof Ibrahim Lipumba cast his vote at Mtakuja Primary School polling centre, after which he said he was confident to win the election.

Speaking to reporters after casting his ballot, Prof Lipumba, who arrived at the polling centre at 11:30am insisted on the importance of peace.

“I am well prepared, despite all the challenges, this is still our country, so there’s no need to worry. Let’s wait for the results in peace. We should be patient, building democracy is a long process,” he said.

However, Prof Lipumba said there were claims that opposition parties’ agents had been prevented from entering polling centres, which he said was not a good sign.

He called upon citizens to follow voting procedures and election officials to be fair. He wanted opposition parties’ agents to be allowed entry into the polling centres, for the process to be peaceful.

Prof Lipumba expressed his disappointment at the procedure requiring a voter’s identity number to be written on the ballot paper, which he said was a breach of confidentiality.