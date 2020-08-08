Lissu collects nomination forms at NEC headquarters in Dodoma

By Louis Kolumbia @Collouis1999 lkolumbia@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Chadema presidential candidate Tundu Lissu and his running mate Salum Mwalimu Juma have on Saturday, August 8, 2020 collected nomination forms from the National Electoral Commission (NEC) headquarters in Dodoma.

The duo was handed the documents by NEC chairman Judge Semistocles Kaijage during a short function that took place earlier today.

Speaking before the handover, Judge Kaijage said they would receive four sets of Form No. 8A comprising of 10 pages each as well as four copies of Form No.10.

“You will use Form No. 8A to look for 200 guarantors in each of the 10 regions, at least two of them from Zanzibar. Form number 10 should be signed by each of you (Lissu and Mwalimu) before the High Court Judge,” he said.

Judge Kaijage said inking Form No.10 would mean candidates have committed themselves to abide by election laws and regulations as well as Codes of Ethics.

Earlier, a NEC official had to restrict entrance to some Chadema members who wanted to accompany their candidates inside the electoral body’s facility.

“Only a few of you will be allowed in according to procedures put in place,” an official whose name couldn’t easily be established said.

Outgoing lawmakers Godbless Lema (Arusha); Peter Msigwa (Iringa Urban); John Heche (Tarime Rural); Ester Bulaya (Bunda Urban) and party’s spokesperson Tumaini Makene were among the few people who were allowed in.

Chadema’s congress during its meeting held on August 4, 2020 endorsed Mr Lissu and Mr Mwalimu as presidential candidate and running mate respectively, while Mr Said Issa Mohamed was approved to stand for Zanzibar presidency.

NEC has declared Wednesday, October 28, 2020, as an Election Day and that presidential candidates were allowed to start collecting and returning nomination forms between August 5 and August 25, this year.