Lissu criticises CCM over electoral rules

By John Namkwahe

Dar es Salaam. Chadema presidential candidate Tundu Lissu yesterday used his campaigns to criticise CCM, claiming it was ‘using public assets’ in its poll campaigns.

He said such acts were prohibited under the electoral laws, regulations and ethics.

Mr Lissu lamented that CCM presidential candidate John Magufuli and his campaign team, which comprises ministers and civil servants, were using ‘public assets’ (cars) during this 2020 general election campaigns.

He expressed his disappointment over what he termed as ‘failure’ by the National Electoral Commission (NEC) to condemn such issues. “Civil servants are prohibited from getting involved in election issues while at the same time serving in national duties,” argued Mr Lissu when addressing a political rally in Sumbawanga, Rukwa Region yesterday ahead of the October 28 elections.

He added: “When we (Chadema) complain about such violations of electoral ethics guidelines, NEC threatens us with banning our election campaigns,” lamented Mr Lissu while holding a copy of NEC’s electoral code of conduct.

Furthermore, Mr Lissu also accused the ruling party of using ‘public funds’ to finance its campaigns.

He referred to expenditures such as transportation costs and allowances paid to members of its campaign team on the daily basis.

Meanwhile, Mr Lissu accused CCM presidential candidate of misusing his current position as incumbent President to give directives to civil servants to implement social development projects like water and roads projects during campaign period.

“While in Sengerema, Dr Magufuli ordered a Tanroads officer to construct a tarmac road from Sengerema to Nyehunge. This is against the election ethical guidelines,” he pointed out.