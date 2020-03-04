Video: Maalim Seif Sharif Hamad opens up on his meeting with JPM

The former Secretary General of CUF and first Vice President of Zanzibar paid a courtesy call at Mwananchi Communications Ltd publishers of The Citizen, Mwananchi and Mwanaspoti.

Dar es Salaam. Veteran politician Seif Sharif Hamad has said his meeting with President John Magufuli was mainly on the current political situation in Zanzibar which has deteriorated in the past five years.

The ACT Wazalendo Chief advisor said he had written to the President on several occasions and it was only yesterday when he received a call from the Head of State asking him to go to State House in Dar es Salaam.

Some of the issues that he has touched on is the Independent electoral commission which he believes that is a key requirement in any democratic process.

He says the constitutional reform process that was disbanded is key towards achieving lasting solutions to some of these problems.

"The draft constitution by the Warioba team had so many answers to our problems and we can still revisit this document because it remains relevant," said Maalim Seif Sharif Hamad.

On his relationship with Zanzibar's President Dr Ali Mohammed Shein, he said he does not recognise him because he believes the 2015 was won by him and not otherwise.

"I still do not recognise him because he his a de facto president," he said.

On the state of the Union, Mr Hamad said the only way again was to go back to the proposals in the draft constitution that was prepared by the Warioba team.