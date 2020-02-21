Lugola could be charged with economic crimes

The Prevention and Combating of Corruption Bureau (PCCB) has on Friday, February 21, 2020 said investigation it was directed by President John Magufuli on claims raised against former Home Affairs Minister Kangi Lugola has been completed by 99.9 percent.

By Elizabeth Edward @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Investigation on former Home Affairs minister Kangi Lugola allegations to sign a contract to procure euros 408 million (Sh1 trillion) worth firefighting and emergency equipment for the Fire and Rescue Brigade has been completed, the country’s anti-corruption body has said.

Addressing a press conference on Friday, February 21, 2020, the Prevention and Combating of Corruption Bureau (PCCB) acting general director John Mbungo said investigations on Mr Lugola’s allegations has been completed by 99.9 percent.

“At least 17 public servants including Mr Lugola and Mr Andengenye have been earmarked as key suspects,” he said, adding.

“Investigation file will be submitted at the office of Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) in the next seven days. This is because accusations levelled against them fall under economic sabotage that the PCCB lacks prosecution mandate.”

According to him, investigations have revealed serious problems, noting that it was unusual for investigations involving such cases to take very short time.

“The alleged company (Romania) that was involved in signing the controversial contract submitted a letter requesting cancelation of the contract without compensation because it is aware the deal was void and null,” he said.

On January 23, 2020, President John Magufuli sacked MrLugola for allegedly signing a dubious contract with a Romania firm to supply equipment for the Fire and Rescue Brigade.

On the same note, the Head of State also fired Fire and Rescue Brigade commissioner general Thobias Andengenye, sparing ministry’s permanent secretary Jacob Kingu who had tendered resignation letter before.