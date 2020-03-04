'Politics is my second wife', says Maalim Seif

Mr Hamad has vied for Zanzibar’s presidency on the ticket of the opposition Civic United Front (CUF) for five times starting 1995.

By The Citizen Reporter @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. ACT-Wazalendo chief party advisor Mr Maalim Seif Sharif Hamad is not contemplating to stop vying for political posts, saying: “Politics is my second wife”.

“It was not my choice to get into politics. I was forced into this [business]. It is part of my life. Politics is my second wife,” he told Mwananchi Communications Limited (MCL) editors on Wednesday, March 04, 2020.

Mr Hamad has vied for Zanzibar’s presidency on the ticket of the opposition Civic United Front (CUF) for five times starting 1995.

In March last year (2019), he decamped to ACT-Wazalendo after a protracted ‘battle of control’ of CUF with the party’s national chairman, Prof Ibrahim Lipumba.

During all his five attempts on the presidency, he claimed to have won but that authorities were deliberately shifting his victory to the ruling party candidate.

Some of his political adversaries believe at 76 years old, it was time for him to rest and give the chance to youths.

Advertisement