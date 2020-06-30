Magufuli guaranteed by 1.2 million cadres as CCM candidate

President of Tanzania, John Magufuli has on June 30 returned Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) presidential nomination forms at the party’s Headquarter in Dodoma beating the set deadline.

By Emmanuel Mtenga

Dar es Salaam. At least 1.2 million Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) members have inked their signatures to guarantee President John Magufuli for party’s presidential nomination, in a bid for re-election.

The incumbent President who is also the CCM national chairman returned nomination form at the Party Headquarter in Dodoma on Tuesday beating the June 30 dealine.

In a televised event, President Magufuli was received by the party's Secretary General, Dr Bashiru Ally, CCM National Vice Chairman (Mainland), Philip Mangula, the party’s regional chairman who who read out the number of cadres who guaranteed the President.

Speaking at the event, party's Secretary General, Dr Bashiru Ally said Dr Magufuli exceeded number of cadres required for one to be eligible.

In order to be eligible for CCM presidential nomination, he was required to get signatures from not less than 250 Party cadres, from Tanzania Mainland and Zanzibar.

President Magufuli picked the party’s nomination on June 17, 2020 to solicit for sponsorship.

Dr Magufuli is the only CCM member who picked nomination form until today afternoon.

Also, Dr Bashiru announced that all constituencies and wards post will be open from July 1 and asked all CCM carders who wish to compete for the party’s parliamentary and councilor nomination should make follow-up to their respective party office to get procedures.