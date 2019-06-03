Magufuli invites top businessmen for meeting

Magufuli has invited five large scale traders from every district in the country for a meeting slated for Friday, June 7, 2019 at the State House.

By Louis Kolumbia @Collouis1999 lkolumbia@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Proprietors of large-scale businesses will have an opportunity to discuss various issues with President John Magufuli on Friday, June 7.

The meeting will take place at the Jakaya Kikwete Hall at the State House in Dar es Salaam.

According to the invitation letter signed by the minister of state in the President’s Office (Regional Administration and Local Government), Mr Selemani Jafo, called on all Regional Commissioners submit a list of five large-scale businessmen on time.

The minister said the list of businessmen should consist of names, type of business and phone numbers.