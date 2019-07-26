By The Citizen Reporter news@thecitizen.co.tz

Rufiji. Two days after President Magufuli received gold worth over Sh2 billion which was seized at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, Nairobi, the President has ordered that the cash to be used in the construction of a road leading to the Rufiji Power Project.

The president made the announcement at the laying of a foundation stone at the Rufiji Power project today July 26,2019, saying there was no other better way of making use of the money.

On Wednesday, the president received 35.34 kilogram of gold which was handed over by Kenya’s foreign minister Ms Monica Juma who led a high profile delegation that included Kenya’s DPP Noordin Haji.

The gold was smuggled through Mwanza Airport before it was seized in Nairobi shortly before it could be shipped to the UAE.