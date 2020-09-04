Magufuli promises former MP a job at campaign rally

By Alawi Masare @AMasare malawi@tz.nationmedia.com

Shinyanga. Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) presidential candidate John Magufuli who is seeking re-election in the October polls on Thursday promised a former MP who was not nominated for the seat a job.



Magufuli who addressed a gathering at Kambarage stadium said he has no problem with Mr Stephen Massele who won in the party’s primaries but was not nominated to vie for the parliamentary seat.

“I have no problem with Masele and we met last night. If you elect me president for the next five years, I find him another job. Make sure you elect the current candidate,” said Magufuli.



Mr Masele got majority of votes during the primaries but the party picked Mr Patrobas Katambi as the candidate.



Magufuli assured Shinyanga residents of better services once re-elected in the October elections. They included improving roads, water and electricity as well as construction of an airport.



Magufuli started rallies on Tuesday in Dodoma and Singida regions before moving to Igunga and Nzega in Tabora then Shinyanga.



On Thursday, Magufuli had only one rally in Shinyanga town where the gathering was entertained by some prominent artistes including Mrisho Mpoto, Bob Haisa, Sholo Mwamba and Lina Sanga.

