Magufuli speaks on polls boycott

By Peter Saramba & Muhammed Khamis

Mwanza/Zanzibar. President John Magufuli spoke on the recently-concluded local government elections yesterday, saying that the parties which boycotted the polls had also exercised their democratic rights.

Official poll results, released by the minister of State in the President’s Office (Regional Administration and Local Governments), Mr Selemani Jafo, on Monday gave the ruling party, CCM, a landslide victory.

All major opposition parties boycotted the elections over what they alleged to be government shenanigans following mass rejection of their candidates.

Speaking at Kahama District yesterday en route to Geita Region, President Magufuli said the opposition parties exercised their democratic right through boycotting the polls. “I thank you, residents of Isaka, for completing the election exercise. I am told CCM won. Congratulations... Boycotting the elections is part of democracy,” said President Magufuli.

He congratulated the ruling party, noting however that since development does not segregate people along their party affiliations, Tanzanians ought to maintain unity, stressing that way, building the nation will be easy.

In Zanzibar, the CCM secretary general, Dr Bashiru Ali, said many of the opposition parties will automatically die because their policies do not appeal to voters.

Speaking during a public rally as he continues with his tour of the Isles, Dr Ali said most of the opposition parties usually become active during election period, something, which means they are always out of touch with voters.

In that regard, Dr Ali said there were all indications that CCM will continue to dominate Tanzania’s political arena for a long period.