Magufuli to officiate a meeting Africa-Nordic foreign ministers

By Louis Kolumbia @Collouis1999 lkolumbia@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. President John Magufuli is expected to officiate a meeting of Africa-Nordic foreign affairs ministers slated to take place in November 8, 2019 in Dar es Salaam.

Addressing a press conference on Friday, November 1, 2019, the Permanent Secretary in ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Dr Faraja Mnyepe said the meeting will be attended by 29 ministers of foreign of the African states and five others from the Nordic countries.

“At least 250 delegates are expected to attend the meeting including five foreign affairs ministers from Sweden, Denmark, Finland, Norway and Iceland," he said.

He named African countries which will attend the meeting as Algeria, Angola, Benin, Botswana, Burkinafaso, Burundi, Comoros, Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Egypt, Ethiopia and Ghana.

Other countries are; Kenya, Lesotho, Mali, Malawi, Morocco, Mozambique, Namibia, Nigeria, Niger, Rwanda, Senegal, Somalia, South Africa, Tunisia, Uganda, Zambia, Zimbabwe and hosts-Tanzania.

Apart from foreign affairs ministers according to him, the meeting will also be attended by ambassadors of participating African countries in the Nordic countries and that the theme of the meeting is partnering for sustainable development.

"The long cooperation between Tanzania and Nordic countries and significant development achieved by the fifth phase government has attracted members to bring the meeting in the country," he said.

He named some key issues that will be discussed during the meeting as investment opportunities, trade, peace and security, crosscutting issues like climate change and development partnership among individual countries.

"Following significant development achievements recorded by the fifth phase government, our Nordic counterparts would like to hear the Tanzania experience in various sectors," he said, adding.

"The sectors include; health, education, energy, infrastructure, agriculture, tourism, tax collection, anti-corruption war, anti-poaching, war against illicit drugs and many others."