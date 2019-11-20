Magufuli to receive honorary PHD from University of Dodoma

By Sharon Sauwa @TheCitizenTz ssauwa@tz.nationmedia.com

Dodoma. University of Dodoma will tomorrow confer an honorary PHD on President John Magufuli for his efforts in improving the country’s economy through his industrialisation policy.

Speaking today November 20, 2019 Udom vice chancellor Professor Faustine Bee said the president will be honoured during the 10th graduation ceremony which will be held on Thursday.

“We are conferring a honourary degree on the president in recognition to his efforts to improve the country’s economy especially in implementing industrialization policy,” said Prof Bee.

Prof Bee said a total of 6488 students, who were pursuing bachelor degrees, masters’ degree and PHDs are expected to graduate during the ceremony.