Dar es Salaam. Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa has reiterated that quarantines in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic code-named ‘Covid-19’ were meant for persons irrespective their status in society.

Meanwhile, four new infection cases were reported yesterday, bringing the number of Covid-19 cases in Tanzan ia to 24, Health minister Ummy Mwalimu said yesterday. Two of the new cases were detected in Dar es Salaam and Mwanza Regions while the other two were reported in Zanzibar.

Winding up the debate on the Sh312.8 billion PMO’s budget for 2020/21, Mr Majaliwa said the government was serious in fighting the pandemic, and anyone who tests positive would be taken to a treatment centre. He was responding to concerns from lawmakers that the Zanzibar minister for Lands, Housing, Water and Energy, Salama Aboud Tulibit had defied the mandatory quarantine after returning from abroad.

Yesterday, the Konde MP, Khatib Said Haji (CUF) asked Mr Majaliwa to take stern action against the minister for his defiance that led to infection of two members of her family.

“She insisted on remaining at the Mnazi Mmoja Hospital for three days until she was perforce taken to a quarantine center, following public uproar,” he said.

“The Second Vice President of the Revolutionary Government of Zanzibar showed leadership when he went into voluntary self-isolation after arriving from abroad. This is what is expected of leaders,” he insisted.

Responding to the matter, Mr Majaliwa said claims that the minister refused to be quarantined after returning from abroad were true.

“(She) remained at home instead of going to hospital - and was later taken to Mnazi Mnoja Hospital where she tested Covid-19 positive. Yet, she refused to go into self-isolation - until the the government intervened,” he said.

Mr Majaliwa said quarantine centres of different grades have been set up to enable Tanzanians with different economic capabilities to afford.

According to him, some hospitals in Arusha, Dodoma, Kigoma, Mbeya, Morogoro, Mwanza, Coast and Tanga Regions have been earmarked for conducting Covid-19 tests, noting that it is a must that results should be confirmed by Regional Medical Officers (RMOs).

Earlier, the Leader of Opposition in Parliament, Mr Freeman Mbowe, had told Parliament that statements from Regional and District Commissioners (RCs and DCs) on the disease confused citizens.

“Only the minister for Health is responsible for providing updates on the pandemic.

“I will sometimes do the same - or the Vice President and, whenever necessary, the Head of State,” the prime minister told Parliament in response to Mr Mbowe’s revelation.

Mr Majaliwa also said yesterday he talked to regional commissioners across the country and he was assured that they have already set mandatory quarantine areas in respective areas of jurisdictions.