Makonda, Bunge in fresh war of words over Afcon

By The Citizen Reporter @TheCitizen.Tz news@thecitizen.co.tz

Dar es Salaam. A fresh war of words between Dar es Salaam Regional Commissioner Paul Makonda and Parliament played out yesterday over the ongoing Afcon tournament in Egypt.

The bone of contention was not very clear as each of the parties avoided direct mention of each other in an apparent no-love-lost exchange which, however, left no doubt to who they were referring to.

Mr Makonda sparked off the matter when during the launch of Taifa Gas, a company associated with business tycoon Rostam Aziz, blamed people, who, he said, were castigating the national soccer team Taifa Stars for losing to Senegal in their Afcon opener.

Mr Makonda said he was perturbed by negative remarks made by people, who, he said, were out to mock the national team’s performance. He spoke in the presence of President John Magufuli. The RC asked the Head of State to respond to the said mockery when he speaks. (Read earlier story back page).

Later in the afternoon, Parliament Speaker Job Ndugai alluded to the remarks by Mr Makonda when he told the House that a certain regional commissioner was “disturbing him” unnecessary.

Mr Ndugai said it was unfortunate that some leaders were telling the President lies in broad daylight.

He said MPs who had travelled to Cairo had not castigated the performance of the national team. Earlier, the Speaker said Taifa Stars needed serious investment.

“If you want to say something in front of the President, you must be composed and speak nothing but the truth. This young man lacks self-awareness and self-understanding,” he said. He said he had been to Cairo to represent the President.