Makonda orders arrest of contractors

By Asna Kaniki @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Contractors from two companies, Nyanza and Sicco, were yesterday arrested on orders of the Dar es Salaam Regional Commissioner, Mr Paul Makonda, for allegedly failing to complete road and bridge constructions on time.

The contractors, who were constructing the Banana-Kitunda road and Ng’ombe River bridge, suffered the embarrassing fate following ‘several’ warnings from Mr Makonda over timely completion of the projects.

Speaking yesterday, the executive secretary of Dar es Salaam City, Mr Abubakar Kunenge, told reporters that the contractors had already been paid, but construction was going at a snail’s pace.

According to Mr Kunenge, Mr Makonda had instructed the contractors to complete the projects before yesterday, vowing to lock them up should they fail to observe the deadline.

“One of the arrested contractors, who is constructing the Kivule road at Ukonga has already received Sh4.8 billion out of the Sh32 billion, but his reasons for delaying the project do not hold water,” he said.

Speaking on the construction of the Ng’ombe River bridge, Mr Kunenge said the contractor had already received more than Sh800 million, but nothing is going on at the site.

“This action should serve as a good lesson for other contractors who delay projects,” he said.

On October 1, Mr Makonda visited the Ng’ombe River project, but the contractor was no at the site.

Mr Makonda directed his subordinates to ensure that the contractor starts construction immediately, cutting completion time to 10 months from 18 months.

He also visited Kisutu modern market, Vingunguti modern abattoir, Tandale market and Magoni modern market where he also ordered those implementing the projects to complete them within the shortened deadline.

Mr Makonda shortened the completion the projects including that of Magoni modern market, which he wanted to be completed in December instead of February 2020, giving six months to complete Tandale market instead of 12 months.

He wanted the Kisutu modern market project to be completed in or before May 2020 instead of July - while that of Vingunguti abattoir to be handed withing three months instead of 18.