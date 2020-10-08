Malawi President cuts short state visit to Tanzania

Dar es Salaam. Malawi President Lazarus Chakwera has cut short his state visit to Tanzania, after holding talks with President John Magufuli, visited Malawi Cargo Centre and met some business investors in private.

Chakwera arrived in Tanzania on Wednesday for a three-day state visit and was expected to leave on Friday.

Malawi’s State House confirmed Chakwera was returning home a day earlier to attend to urgent domestic priorities.

He was seen off at the Julius Nyerere International Airport by his host President Magufuli, whom he had earlier on in the day joined at an official function in the outskirts of Dar es Salaam.