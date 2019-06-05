Mama Maria Nyerere arrives in Dar, taken to hospital for checkup

By Rosemary Mirondo @mwaikama rmirondo@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Former First Lady Maria Nyerere is on her way to hospital in Dar es Salaam for further checkup after she arrived safely from Kampala where she developed health complications and had to be admitted.



Speaking to The Citizen, her son Makongoro Nyerere said, following the complications she developed while in Kampala, two doctors from Tanzania took over her treatment before allowing her to travel back to Tanzania.



“As we speak, we have just arrived at the airport in Dar es Salaam, and as per recommendations from the doctors, we are taking her straight to hospital for further checkup before we can make any decisions,” he said.



He said that, they were going to a hospital to get assurance whether she still needed to undergo treatment or she was in good health to return back home.



On Tuesday, it was reported that Ugandan President, Yoweri Mseveni skipped the Martyrs day celebrations in Namugongo following reports that he was visiting the widow of Tanzania’s founding President, Mwalimu Julius Nyerere.



The reports further said that, Ms Nyerere has been travelling from Tanzania to Namugongo for the Uganda Martyrs Day for 13 consecutive years.

However she had to skip this year’s event after she developed health complications the night before the occasion