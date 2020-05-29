Don’t involve children in business, Manzese residents told

By Gadiosa Lamtey @gadiosa2 glamtey@tz.nationmedia.com





Dar es Salaam. Parents and guardians have been urged to ensure that their children remain at home during the schools closure and not involve them in their business activities, something that contrary to the child protection act.

The observation was made by the World Vision during a tour of Dar es Salaam where they provide coronavirus education to public have saw children at the market selling products instead of stay at home as the government directed.

World Vision, gender and advocacy campaign manager Mr Godfrey Kisemba said was speaking at Manzese Market where the organization in collaborating by local government officers provide education to public on how can protect children against the disease.

“We have conducted this exercise in many parts of Dar es Salaam and we have seen the right of children being deliberately abused by some parents because they involve them in their business for example in markets places there are many children involved business,” he said

Mr Kisemba added that when the government announced the closure of schools they wanted children to stay at home so that can be protected, therefore engaging them in business activities is child labor and disobeying the government’s directive.

Speaking at the event, development officer from Saranga Ward Ms Lucy Philip said people should keep in mind that disease is real, instead should continue protect themselves, saying it is like some of them have forget.

“That is why in working together with our partners we continue provide education to public,”

She added that there is growing complacence about coronavirus yet they are aware that the virus is dangerous.

“We call on parents to ensure once the children get out should wear mask,”

Meanwhile Ms Agnes John who is responsible for communication at World Vision said the aim of the sensitization was to reach the general public at household level.

