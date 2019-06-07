Mbeya resident caught in possession of 470.2 grammes of heroin

By Pamela Chilongola @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The Drugs Control and Enforcement Authority (DCEA) has arrested a resident of Jakalanda Area in Mbeya Region, Mr Keneth Mwamaja (45) in possession of 470.2 grammes of heroin.

DCEA operations commissioner, Lieutenant Colonel, Fredrick Milanzi told The Citizen on Friday, June 7, 2019 that Mr Mwamaja is a famous drug tycoon inside and outside the country.

He said the suspect was arrested on June 2, this year at his home in Jakalanda possessing the said amount of narcotics which was kept in one of the bags found in one room of his house.

“DCEA officers found the powder in one of his rooms and laboratory examinations at the Chief Government Chemist (CGC) has confirmed that it is heroin,” he said.

He said the suspect has been linking Tanzanians in a network of illicit drug dealers in various countries including South Africa, Botswana, Mozambique and Sweden.