Mbinga District receives educational books from USA

Mbinga District in Songea over the weekend received a 40 feet container with 41 pallets of miscellaneous educational books donated by the Second Wind Foundation of Seabrook based in the United States.

At the handover ceremony held in Mbinga over the weekend, the Second Wind Foundation’s local partner, Mr. Clement Kilembe told the gathering that he shares the Foundation’s belief in education as a means of empowering rural communities and thanked them for their steadfast support to deliver books to Tanzanian communities.

Mr Kilembe said the donation comprises of different types of books for primary, secondary and library use in the Mbinga District.

He added that their partnership will continue with efforts to make sure that more districts in Tanzania receive books through the same project.

The books were received by Mr. Juma Mnwele, the District Executive Director of Mbinga District and Dr Gabriel Ndunguru the Executive Director of Maguu Community Based Information Centre Association (MACOBICA).

After receiving the books, Mbinga District Executive Director, Juma Mnwele,said they were happy to receive the books and promised to distribute them to primary and secondary schools, and libraries located in Mbinga in order to make sure that all students and stake holders benefit from the donation.

