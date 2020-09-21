Membe’s aide, co-suspect released on bail, confirms Police

Police in Dar es Salaam Special Zone have confirmed the release of ACT-Wazalendo presidential candidate Bernard Membe’s assistant and the co-suspect as investigation continues.

Dar es Salaam. The Dar es Salaam Special Zone Police Commander Lazaro Mambosasa on Monday confirmed that ACT-Wazalendo presidential candidate Bernard Membe’s aide Mr Jerome Luanda has been released on bail.

Mr Luanda has been in Police custody for questioning since last Tuesday, when he was arrested by police at the Julius Nyerere International Airport (JNIA) allegedly over money laundering.

He was arrested on his arrival from Dubai where he had gone with his boss-Mr Membe on a private business.

Speaking to The Citizen, Mr Mambosasa confirmed that Mr Luanda and another person who is connected in the charges facing Mr Luanda have been released from custody.

“Both have been released on bail, they are required to report at the Central Police station on Tuesday September 22 as investigation continue,” said, Mr Mambosasa over the phone.

“At this level, after most required details have been exhausted, they have been released because they cannot interfere in the on-going investigation.”

According to him, decisions to drag the suspect to court or not will depend on the conclusion of the on-going investigations.

When asked about the second suspect, the Dar es Salaam police boss said, “He has issues connecting him in the charges despite Mr Membe’s denials to know him.”