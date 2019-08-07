By The Citizen Reporter and agencies news@thecitizen.co.tz

American actor and preacher Michael Job, aka ‘Fake Jesus’ who hit the headlines early this week is not dead as several news outlets in Tanzania and Kenya reported.

According to the BBC Swahili, Michael Job is alive and still in Nairobi despite claims that he was deported by Kenyan authorities.

Since landing in Kenya, the American actor and preacher Michael Job has been a hot topic on blogs and social media.

This is because of his uncanny resemblance to Hollywood’s depiction of Jesus. In addition, fake stories have plagued him for the weeks he has been in Kenya.

He is quite unbothered by the death news and took to Facebook to gush about the ‘hundreds of souls’ that got saved during his mission.

“Today Paul Maurer and I received the opportunity to peach on the CFAN outreach truck. Hundreds of souls made a decision for Jesus to be the Lord and Savior of their lives. So many children receiving Jesus, praise the Lord! "Go into all the world and preach the gospel to all creation." Go out and preach the gospel to someone today. God will fill you with his boldness as you speak. He is waiting for you. Bless you! Thank you for praying for us!” reads a on his Facebook page.

Who is Michael Job?