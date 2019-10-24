By Peter Elias @TheCitizenTZ news@thecitizen.co.tz

Dar es Salaam. Transport Minister Isaack Kamwelwe has dismissed reports which said Tanzania was due to receive its new delivery of Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner on Saturday October 26.

Mr Kamwelwe said it was his ministry with the mandate to announce matters related to the coming of the aircraft-not otherwise.“It is not true that the new Boeing aircraft is arriving next Saturday,” said the minister.

On Wednesday October 23, social media platforms with Air Tanzania Company logoannounced there would be a reception event over the coming of the Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner aircraft.

Last week The Citizen reported that the plane, christened“Rubondo Islands-Hapa Kazi Tu” which is a twin-engine jet airliner manufactured by Boeing Commercial Airplanes, was in its final stages of being built-up.

On Monday October 21, theAir Tanzania twitter account posted photos of what it termed #Boeing787-8Dreamliner, saying, “Final touches before Juliet comes home.”

This was later followed by social media messages on Wednesday October 23 calling upon Tanzanians to join celebrations in reception of the new aircraft and saying thatit would arrive at Terminal 1 of the Julius Nyerere International Airport; around 11.00 am on Saturday.

But, the minister said the reports were spread by a person who the authorities are still pursuing. He spoke in Dar es Salaam on the sidelines of a meeting on ICT.

“I have made a call to ATCL and they have confirmed to me that they did not make the announcement,’’ he said.

“I have directed that the one who made the announcement be arrested and the law should take its course,’’ said the Minister.

The minister was referring to the owner of a YouTube channel dubbed Tanzania Aviation Tv which he said, propagated information about the arrival date of the new aircraft.