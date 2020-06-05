Mishaps in CCM opinion polls

When CCM members were called to start collecting nomination forms for parliamentary seats, there was drama in the process - leading to some names being dropped from the race

Dar es Salaam. On July 17, 2000 - hardly a day before the ruling Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) allowed its members to start collecting forms to vie for parliamentary seats - its Secretary General, Philip Mangula, announced that members who would vie for councillorship would automatically not be allowed to contest for parliamentary seats.

“Members wishing to vie for both councillorship and parliamentary seats have to decide on either of the two. The same applies to those who would vie for parliamentary seats, they would not be allowed to vie for councillorship,” he insisted.

So, the party officially announced about the collection of forms for vying for parliamentary seats starting Tuesday, July 18 and a number of its members stepped forward to try their luck.

In Ilala Constituency, those who picked forms from CCM’s Ilala District secretary Alhaji Mwangi Kundya was Industry and Trade Minister Idd Simba, who was seeking reelection.

Former director for Finance, Administration and Services at the National Housing Corporation, Makongoro Mahanga, announced to vie for Ukonga Constituency that was also contested by former Lindi Regional Commissioner Ukiwaona Ditopile Mzuzuri.

On the day, Zainudeen Adamjee, who was seeking reelection as an MP, also picked forms together with Kibaha District Commissioner Rita Mlaki and Mbelwa Kairuki to vie for the Kawe seat.

On July 20, President Benjamin Mkapa’s sister in-law Elizabeth Minde, also announced to pick forms to vie for the Moshi Urban seat.

However, on July 21 there was a freak when CCM’s Ilala District secretary Kombo Kamote rejected Ditopile Mzuzuri’s completed forms on the grounds that they were returned by the latter’s wife instead of the aspirant. This was contrary to party internal election rules, Kamote claimed.

On the deadline day, July 24, Justice and Constitutional Affairs minister Bakari Mwapachu, at 10:20am, returned his at the Maziwani CCM office in Tanga District in style.

Mwapachu was in the company of his wife and five sheikhs, who conducted prayers and left shortly after the former had handed in his forms to CCM’s district secretary Mohamed Mbonde.

For his part, Regional Administration and Local Government minister Kingunge Ngombale Mwiru withdrew from seeking reelection for the Kilwa North parliamentary seat.

“It was hard for me to make such a decision, but after careful thought and self-assessment, I decided to let others vie for the seat,” said Kingunge.

Opinion polls

Opinion polls were conducted and concluded on July 31. Among those not chosen were Water Minister Musa Nkhangaa and his deputy Sigela Nswima.

In the opinion polls, Nkhangaa lost the Singida seat to Mohamed Dewji while Nswima was defeated by Mizengo Pinda for the Mpanda East seat.

The Minister of State in the President’s Office, Matteo Qaresi was also defeated by Damas Nakei when vying for Babati West.

On August 11, CCM cancelled the results of opinion polls in three constituencies of Msalala, Morogoro Urban and Singida Urban due to what was claimed to be unethical conducts and election irregularities.

“For all those who vied for the parliamentary status in the three constituencies and had their names taken before the Central Committee of CCM are not allowed to collect forms to contest the constituencies,” said CCM Secretary General Philip Mangula.

On Saturday, August 12, 2000, the Chairman of CCM, President Benjamin Mkapa opened a meeting of the National Executive Committee (NEC), whose members were warned by the chair not to pass those who only sought own popularity, but those who held interests of the ordinary Tanzanians at heart.

“The one to be picked must clearly be seen that he/she is ready to play a role in fighting poverty, and helping people to be self-reliant and attain development through work.

“So, let’s pick those who can help to ensure we keep on being trusted by fellow members of the public as we continue to have control of the government. First, we have to satisfy ourselves with anyone we pick and second, we have to be sure of their ability of defending our history.”

“...S/he must be one of our own. This does not mean to protect one another, where it does not deserve, but it means their track records within CCM and within society must prove they are ideologically and ethically ours and believe in our objectives ... Our party, historically, is the role model of a liberation party for the marginalised.

“Today we are at a crossroads. So, it is our duty to ensure that CCM continues to identify with the marginalised in deed and not by empty words. We must ensure that CCM does not lose its reputation of being the refuge of the marginalised,” insisted Mkapa.

President Mkapa, whose speech was said to be among his most well thought out that he had delivered in party meetings, admitted that the task of picking parliamentary seat contestants was very tough, particularly with the passing away of Father of the Nation, Mwalimu Julius Nyerere, a year before.

“He is no longer with us. However, all of us admit that Mwalimu Nyerere set permanent criteria of good leadership for us and through his example, he proved of himself that he had the merits of being a good leader.

“Our decisions today (August 12) and tomorrow will prove to Tanzanians and the world over whether Mwalimu has left with the criteria and the merits of good leadership or the party that he helped found has abandoned them,” said Mkapa.

Shortly after his speech, CCM dropped a number of names of members, who had sailed through in the opinion polls in Kawe and Temeke in Dar es Salaam Region; Nzega, Tabora Urban, Tabora North and Nkasi in Rukwa Region.

Mangula’s report said Adamjee’s name was “dropped although he emerged the winner” in the opinion polls after collecting 1,154 votes.

His report that came out following a meeting of the party’s NEC held in Dodoma said Rita Mlaki, who held the second position was the one who emerged the winner even as she had obtained 840 votes only.

In Temeke constituency, Inayat Manji was dropped despite emerging the winner with 960 votes and was replaced by Khadija Kusaga who had come third with 470 votes. John Kibasso, who was seeking reelection, had become second after getting 671 votes.

In Tabora Urban, Ismail Aden Rage was also dropped despite emerging the winner in the opinion polls and instead his closet opponent, Prof Henry Mgombelo, was picked to vie for the seat.

Lucas Seleli, who was seeking reelection, was picked to vie for the Nzega seat while Tabora North was contested by Dr Deusdedit Kessy, who was picked after failing to make it in the opinion polls, getting 394 votes while his opponent, Shaffin Sumar, had raked in 1,330 votes. The winner of the Nkasi seat in the opinion polls, Ali Mabudi Kesi, was dropped and instead Ponsian Nyami, who was seeking reelection, was picked.

CCM Chairman Mkapa said his party was forced to cancel the results of the opinion polls in those constituencies by adhering by the criteria set by the party.

It was proved that the criteria were not followed by the contestants and that the ethics unit of CCM received many complaints about the violation of party regulations and the acts of bribes by some victorious contestants.